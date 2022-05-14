Hawaii Republicans plummet in House but appear steady on City Council
By Dan Nakaso
and Ashley Mizuo dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:57 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gene Ward (R, Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley) speaks amidst reflections of representatives attending virtually the opening day of the State Legislature on Jan. 19. Ward, who has served off and on for 12 terms, is seeking reelection.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Minority Leader Val Okimoto (R, Mililani Mauka-Mililani) speaks on opening day of the State Legislature on Jan. 19. Okimoto is now running for the nonpartisan City Council.