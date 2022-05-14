Renovated Schofield Barracks hall dedicated to Hawaii soldier
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:57 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Army’s 25th Infantry Division dedicated a renovated hall at Schofield Barracks to fallen soldier Sgt. Alexander Gagalac, who was killed in action Sept. 9, 2007, in Iraq. Alexis “Alex” Gagalac, twin brother of Alexander Gagalac, spoke Friday during the dedication ceremony in Wahiawa.
COURTESY U.S. ARMY
The Gagalac brothers, Alex, left, and Alexander, while on a tour of duty in Iraq almost two decades ago.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shyne Alexander Tolentino, right, 9-year-old nephew of Sgt. Alexander Gagalac, looked with grandmother Regina Gagalac, seated, and parents Grace and Joseph Tolentino at a photo of his fallen uncle Friday inside the memorial room at Schofield Barracks.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Alex Gagalac read his twin brother’s memorial placard Friday at Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa.