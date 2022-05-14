comscore Renovated Schofield Barracks hall dedicated to Hawaii soldier | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Renovated Schofield Barracks hall dedicated to Hawaii soldier

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Army’s 25th Infantry Division dedicated a renovated hall at Schofield Barracks to fallen soldier Sgt. Alexander Gagalac, who was killed in action Sept. 9, 2007, in Iraq. Alexis “Alex” Gagalac, twin brother of Alexander Gagalac, spoke Friday during the dedication ceremony in Wahiawa.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Army’s 25th Infantry Division dedicated a renovated hall at Schofield Barracks to fallen soldier Sgt. Alexander Gagalac, who was killed in action Sept. 9, 2007, in Iraq. Alexis “Alex” Gagalac, twin brother of Alexander Gagalac, spoke Friday during the dedication ceremony in Wahiawa.

  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY The Gagalac brothers, Alex, left, and Alexander, while on a tour of duty in Iraq almost two decades ago.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY

    The Gagalac brothers, Alex, left, and Alexander, while on a tour of duty in Iraq almost two decades ago.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shyne Alexander Tolentino, right, 9-year-old nephew of Sgt. Alexander Gagalac, looked with grandmother Regina Gagalac, seated, and parents Grace and Joseph Tolentino at a photo of his fallen uncle Friday inside the memorial room at Schofield Barracks.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shyne Alexander Tolentino, right, 9-year-old nephew of Sgt. Alexander Gagalac, looked with grandmother Regina Gagalac, seated, and parents Grace and Joseph Tolentino at a photo of his fallen uncle Friday inside the memorial room at Schofield Barracks.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Alex Gagalac read his twin brother’s memorial placard Friday at Scho­field Barracks in Wahiawa.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Alex Gagalac read his twin brother’s memorial placard Friday at Scho­field Barracks in Wahiawa.

Sgt. Alexander Gagalac, serving with the 25th Infantry Division, was killed Sept. 9, 2007, during a patrol in Hawijah, Iraq, when insurgents attacked his humvee with a rocket- propelled grenade. Read more

Previous Story
Kaiser’s mental health clinicians say they are ready to strike

Scroll Up