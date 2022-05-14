comscore Return of weekly fireworks in Waikiki approved | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Return of weekly fireworks in Waikiki approved

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved the return of weekly fireworks shows in Waikiki, so long as the company holding the shows also participates in waste and climate change reduction projects. Read more

Previous Story
Kaiser’s mental health clinicians say they are ready to strike

Scroll Up