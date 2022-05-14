comscore Blaze Koali‘i Pontes delivers another gem as Hawaii silences Cal State Northridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Blaze Koali‘i Pontes delivers another gem as Hawaii silences Cal State Northridge

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Kyson Donahue hit a two-run double in the fifth to break up a scoreless game against CSUN on Friday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Kyson Donahue hit a two-run double in the fifth to break up a scoreless game against CSUN on Friday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii batter Matt Wong got a hit off of Cal State Northridge Matadors pitcher Lucas Braun.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii batter Matt Wong got a hit off of Cal State Northridge Matadors pitcher Lucas Braun.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Blaze Koali‘i Pontes threw 62⁄3 shutout innings with eight strikeouts in getting the win.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Blaze Koali‘i Pontes threw 62⁄3 shutout innings with eight strikeouts in getting the win.

Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes changed his warm-up song — to Pitbull’s “Hotel Room Service” — but his strong delivery remained the same Friday in a 3-0 victory over Cal State Northridge at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Sophomore Jenna Sniffen leads Maryknoll to state softball title
Next Story
Television and radio - May 14, 2022

Scroll Up