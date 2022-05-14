comscore Limited training doesn’t hurt pair of boys’ gold medalists at state track and field championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Limited training doesn’t hurt pair of boys’ gold medalists at state track and field championships

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Kapolei’s Jordan McQueen in action during the Boys Long Jump Finals at the Island Movers HHSAA Track & Field State Championships on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Kamehameha Schools.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Alexis King cleared the high jump bar during Friday’s Island Movers HHSAA Track & Field State Championships at Kamehameha Schools. King won with a high jump of 5 feet, 4 inches.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Mililani’s Elle Rimando won the triple jump at 38 feet.

Punahou’s John-Keawe Sagapolutele followed his friends to track and field this year and wound up competing in the shot put, while Kapolei’s Jordan McQueen made a late switch from the sprints to the long jump. Read more

