Limited training doesn’t hurt pair of boys’ gold medalists at state track and field championships
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:55 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Kapolei’s Jordan McQueen in action during the Boys Long Jump Finals at the Island Movers HHSAA Track & Field State Championships on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Kamehameha Schools.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
‘Iolani’s Alexis King cleared the high jump bar during Friday’s Island Movers HHSAA Track & Field State Championships at Kamehameha Schools. King won with a high jump of 5 feet, 4 inches.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Mililani’s Elle Rimando won the triple jump at 38 feet.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree