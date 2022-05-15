comscore Dedicated staff and volunteers ensure Hawaii’s Plantation Village is keeping its doors open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Dedicated staff and volunteers ensure Hawaii’s Plantation Village is keeping its doors open

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An old sewing machine sits inside the Portuguese house at Waipahu’s Hawaii Plantation Village.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Wakamiya Inari Shrine, built in 1914 in Kakaako, is one of two original structures in Hawaii’s Plantation Village.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Board member and tour guide Robert Castro opens an old “ice box” inside the Portuguese house.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Evelyn Ahlo, executive director of the Hawaii Plantation Village, holds an obi sash for a kimono, one of the many items in the Country Store donated by the community.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A visitor stands in the doorway of the Portuguese house at the Hawaii Plantation Village.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The 30th anniversary of Hawaii’s Plantation Village is a significant milestone to celebrate this year, especially for the dedicated volunteers who carried on against the odds created by the pandemic to maintain the outdoor history museum in Waipahu. Read more

