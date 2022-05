Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Though John Cruz left Hawaii in 1983 to play music on the mainland, he kept in touch with the islands. His brother, Ernie Cruz Jr., sent him cassettes of the music that was being recorded. One day Cruz received a tape with music that, his brother wrote, was being promoted as the next big thing in “local style” music.

“I was living in New York City,” Cruz recalled, taking a break between sound check and showtime at his Wednesday night showcase gig in Kihei. “A lot of times I’d be a little disappointed because before I left, I could see anything coming down the pike and I wasn’t too excited about that.”

From that disappointment came the inspiration to write a song expressing his feelings about living in the islands.

When Cruz returned to Hawaii in 1995, Ernie was riding a wave of success, partnered with Troy Fernandez as the Ka‘au Crater Boys. Fernandez was an ukulele virtuoso; Ernie sang and played guitar. John played several instruments and was invited to sit in at their nightclub and bar gigs.

Cruz absorbed what he heard being played around the islands and made a name for himself within the industry. Along the way, he finished that song about Hawaii that he had started on the mainland. He called it “Island Style.”

When Cruz recorded the album “Acoustic Soul” in 1996, the hit song off the album was “Island Style.” A year later, “Acoustic Soul” earned Cruz his first two Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

That was 25 years ago, and Cruz is celebrating his career milestone with the Acoustic Soul — 25th Anniversary Concert Tour, where he’ll play all the songs on the album. The tour begins Saturday at Porter Pavilion on Kauai and ends at Blue Note Hawaii June 25 and 26.

“So many people have shared stories with me about ‘Island Style’ or about that era, or other songs on the album. I’ve been hearing them forever. And so it’s like, it’d be nice to remind people that it’s been 25 years now.”

The anniversary is sweet, but Cruz isn’t coasting. He enjoys life as the father of a three-and-a-half year old son who starts school in September; Cruz had three adult children from a previous relationship. He recently reconnected with his adult son.

Professionally, he is writing music for a musical that is going into production soon, and he’s planning a music project with his brother Tony, another of the 12 Cruz siblings.

“He really wasn’t really someone who was in the music business, once in a while he’d get up and sing background vocals or something, but I got him back on the bus,” Cruz said.

He’s also a board chair for the Mana Maoli music-in-schools programs. And he is delighted to be playing Wednesdays at the ProArts Maui in Kihei.

“It’s an art studio theater space, basically, and it’s been working pretty well. Popcorn and water. Sounds ‘healthy,’ which is awesome. One of the main things that I appreciate and I’m grateful for with the little success I’ve had is that I don’t have to play in bars anymore. Music has always been tied to bars, and bars and alcohol have been forever tied together, and I’m drinking a lot less. I’m planning on being around for a little more.”

