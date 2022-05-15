Lea Salonga to open two-night engagement at Blaisdell Concert Hall
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:46 a.m.
COURTESY RAYMUND ISSAC
Lea Salonga became the first Asian actor to play the French heroines Eponine and Fantine in “Les Miserables,” provided the singing voices of the Disney princesses Jasmine and Fa Mulan in the animated features “Aladdin” and “Mulan,” respectively, and appeared opposite George Takei in the 2015 Broadway production of “Allegiance.”