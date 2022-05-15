comscore Lea Salonga to open two-night engagement at Blaisdell Concert Hall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lea Salonga to open two-night engagement at Blaisdell Concert Hall

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • COURTESY RAYMUND ISSAC Lea Salonga became the first Asian actor to play the French heroines Eponine and Fantine in “Les Miserables,” provided the singing voices of the Disney princesses Jasmine and Fa Mulan in the animated features “Aladdin” and “Mulan,” respectively, and appeared opposite George Takei in the 2015 Broadway production of “Allegiance.”

Lea Salonga was already a star in her native Philippines when she was cast as Kim, the Vietnamese heroine in the original London West End production of “Miss Saigon” in 1989. Read more

