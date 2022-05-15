comscore Attorneys for alleged Hawaii crime boss ask judge to compel evidence disclosure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Attorneys for alleged Hawaii crime boss ask judge to compel evidence disclosure

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • COURTESY HPD / 2013 Michael Miske

    COURTESY HPD / 2013

    Michael Miske

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Miske mistakenly believed that Jonathan Fraser, then 21, was the driver of the car the night Miske’s son was injured in a crash on Kaneohe Bay Drive on Nov. 15, 2015. Read more

Previous Story
Renovated Schofield Barracks hall dedicated to Hawaii soldier

Scroll Up