Kealakehe, Punahou students named Presidential Scholars

One student from Punahou School and another from Kealakehe High School on Hawaii island are this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars for Hawaii.

They are among just 161 of the top high school seniors nationwide appointed to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, who are recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

>> Kea Kahoilua Clebsch has the highest GPA and most Advanced Placement courses in her class at Kealakehe; she serves in her school’s Model United Nations, Pacific and Asian Affairs Council and other organizations; and has won awards for science and art. She plans to major in comparative race and ethnic studies with a minor in fine arts at Stanford University.

>> Sascha Pakravan is captain of the Punahou speech team; he’s a Coca-­Cola Scholar; founder and operator of Words4, a nonprofit organization that aims to raise literacy rates in Hawaii and educational equity across the socioeconomic spectrum; and recipient of multiple awards for volunteerism. He will study political science and sociology at Harvard University.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

“Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects awardees based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and commitment to community service and leadership.

One female and one male are selected from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad; 15 are chosen at-large; 20 scholars are chosen in the arts; and 20 scholars are selected in career and technical education.

The Presidential Scholars will be recognized in the summer with an online recognition program.