Kealakehe, Punahou students named Presidential Scholars

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Kea Kahoilua Clebsch and Sascha Pakravan

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Kea Kahoilua Clebsch and Sascha Pakravan

One student from Punahou School and another from Kealakehe High School on Hawaii island are this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars for Hawaii. Read more

