Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine track and field team won three events Saturday, part of a late push by Hawaii to finish a program-best second place at the Big West Championships in Davis, Calif. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine track and field team won three events Saturday, part of a late push by Hawaii to finish a program-best second place at the Big West Championships in Davis, Calif.

Alyssa Mae Antolin won the 200-meter dash in 23.79 seconds and anchored the winning 4×400 relay squad. She was also second in the 100 in 11.81 and a member of the runner-up 4×100 relay team.

Hawaii was in third heading into the meet’s final event before the 4×400 relay squad of Antolin, Amy Warrington, Samantha Gordon and Tierra Sydnor won in 3:46.47 to move the Rainbow Wahine into second with 108 points. Long Beach State won with 134.

Hallee Layman won the discus with a throw of 171 feet, 4 inches, nearly 12 feet better than the next competitor. Kiyah Bast, Jessica Mackenzie and Lilian Turban finished third, fifth and sixth in the javelin to score 13 points for the Rainbow Wahine.

Hawaii, which started Saturday in seventh place, had 10 podium finishes in 21 events, including three runner-up finishes and four third-place finishers. The highest finish at a Big West championship meet before Saturday was fourth in 2013.