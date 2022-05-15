Kapaa claims Division II crown in state softball by beating KIF-foe Waimea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The first All-Kauai Interscholastic Federation state final in any sport has Kapaa walking away with its first state softball championship. Read more

First baseman Kaia Davis-Caberto had three hits and scored three runs and catcher Savannah Simons, who was named Most Outstanding Player in the tournament, homered for the second straight game and scored four times to lead the Warriors to a 13-5 victory over Waimea in the Division II final of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships on Saturday night at Patsy Mink Stadium on Maui.

Seijia Makanani allowed two earned runs and threw a complete game for the third day in a row, finishing with four walks and four strikeouts to go 3-0 in the tournament.

Kapaa (12-3-1), the second seed and champion in the KIF, beat the Menehunes (12-6-1) in the first state title game in any sport that featured two teams from Kauai.

Waimea made the final after beating Pac-Five 8-7 in a game that was made final today. A protest by Pac-Five was originally upheld on Friday evening but then reversed on Saturday morning, putting Waimea into the final and Pac-Five into the third-place game.

The Wolfpack (13-3) beat OIA champion Waipahu (15-3) 8-5 in the game prior to the final to finish in third.

Simons hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and Kai-Lee Kupihea singled home two runs in a four-run third inning to put Kapaa ahead 7-0.

Waimea second baseman Ryleah Torres, who finished 3-for-4, singled to drive in two runs in the bottom of the third and Kalea Huihui-Caberto added an RBI single in the inning to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Hailey Gibson hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth for Kapaa to make it a 9-3 game.

After Waimea scored twice in the bottom of the inning to make it 9-5, Makena Kupihea hit a two-run single during a four-run sixth inning for the final margin.

Makanani struck out the final batter with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to end it.

HHSAA/DATAHOUSE DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Patsy Mink Field

Friday

Semifinal

Waimea 8, Pac-Five 7

Taelor Camelo and Kayla Prigge. Miki-Ann Mochizuka and Kaiya Tom.

W—Camelo. L—Mochizuka.

Leading hitters—Waim: Sianni Saki 2-4, RBI, 2b; Ryleah Torres 2-4, 2 runs; Kalea Huihui-Caberto 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2b, 3b; Hunter Akita 2 runs, RBI, 2b; Camelo run, 2 RBI. P5: Tom 2 runs; Elyse Yoshioka 2-4, run; Milan Ah Yat 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 2b, HR; Rylie Kihara 2 RBI, 2b.

Saturday

Consolation

Nanakuli 10, Kaimuki 3 (5 inn.)

Fifth place

Hawaii Prep 4, Aiea 0

Third place