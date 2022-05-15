Maui’s Jared Cantere battles through injury to win boys 800 run at state track and field meet
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Maui’s Jared Cantere was overjoyed after winning the boys’ 800-meter run with a bad Achilles.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Saint Louis’ Maverick Tongg celebrates after leading his team to victory in the boys 4x100 relay.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mid-Pacific Institute’s Parker Wagnild won the boys 1,500.
