Stand-up comedian Jimmy O. Yang to perform at Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall

Stand-up comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang is set to perform a one-night comedy show in Hawaii this fall with tickets to go on sale later this week.

According to an Instagram announcement posted today, Yang is scheduled for a performance at the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

Yang is known for his roles in Netflix’s holiday rom-com “Love Hard,” starring alongside Nina Dobrev and Harry Shum Jr., HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” and the 2018 romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians.” He also wrote and starred in the Netflix original series “Space Force,” with actors Steve Carrell and John Malkovich. The series was canceled after two seasons.

Yang goes by the Instagram handle of @funnyasiandude with the category of “Dim Sum Restaurant.” In an Instagram post from five days ago, Yang said he has upcoming shows slated for Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Hawaii.

Yang’s debut comedy special, “Good Deal” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. In the special, Yang jokes about his dating life, family adventures and his entertainment career.

“One time my agent told me that I had a ‘good look.’ I’m like, ‘Thanks dude, I appreciate that,’” Yang said in the Amazon Prime special. “But then I realized that having a good look is totally different from being good looking.”

According to Yang’s IMBD page, he received a rare standing ovation performing stand-up comedy on The Arsenio Hall Show.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Hawaii time. Use the presale code “COMEDY” on 10 a.m. Thursday for early access. Visit ticketmaster.com or jimmycomedy.com to purchase tickets.