Off the News: It’s getting hotter; beware of fires

The seven brush fire calls on Thursday in Central Maui, in the span of 90 minutes, sparks this warning: Hawaii is coming up on the hot and dry summer months. And that means prime opportunities for wild fires to start. Read more

