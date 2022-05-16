Editorial | Off the News Off the News: It’s getting hotter; beware of fires Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The seven brush fire calls on Thursday in Central Maui, in the span of 90 minutes, sparks this warning: Hawaii is coming up on the hot and dry summer months. And that means prime opportunities for wild fires to start. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The seven brush fire calls on Thursday in Central Maui, in the span of 90 minutes, sparks this warning: Hawaii is coming up on the hot and dry summer months. And that means prime opportunities for wild fires to start. Luckily, those Maui fires were quickly extinguished, with no injuries or damage reported. But take heed: We might not be so lucky next time. Stay vigilant against sparks, so they don’t start raging out of control. And now would be a good time to clear high weeds and brush, which can act as fuel for fire, away from structures. Previous Story Column: Education our children need, deserve