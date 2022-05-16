comscore Off the News: Kudos to Mauna Kea observatories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Kudos to Mauna Kea observatories

Two observatories on Mauna Kea contributed to the first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, in an exciting scientific achievement that helps verify Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, as well as Hawaii’s value to astronomy. Read more

