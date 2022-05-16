Off the News: Kudos to Mauna Kea observatories

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two observatories on Mauna Kea contributed to the first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, in an exciting scientific achievement that helps verify Einstein's Theory of Relativity, as well as Hawaii's value to astronomy.

The image was captured by eight radio telescopes in different parts of the world, teaming up to create an “Earth-sized” virtual telescope. The Hawaii-based James Clerk Maxwell Telescope and Submillimeter Array were contributors. “It’s cool because it’s ours,” said JCMT head of operations Harriet Parsons. Very cool, indeed.