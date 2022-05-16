Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Kudos to Mauna Kea observatories Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Two observatories on Mauna Kea contributed to the first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, in an exciting scientific achievement that helps verify Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, as well as Hawaii’s value to astronomy. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Two observatories on Mauna Kea contributed to the first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, in an exciting scientific achievement that helps verify Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, as well as Hawaii’s value to astronomy. The image was captured by eight radio telescopes in different parts of the world, teaming up to create an “Earth-sized” virtual telescope. The Hawaii-based James Clerk Maxwell Telescope and Submillimeter Array were contributors. “It’s cool because it’s ours,” said JCMT head of operations Harriet Parsons. Very cool, indeed. Previous Story Column: Education our children need, deserve