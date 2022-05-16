comscore Rescuers reunite with man they saved from drowning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rescuers reunite with man they saved from drowning

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Norm Skorge, above right, thanked EMS paramedic Mitch Kam for saving his life at a ceremony Sunday at the Oahu Club. The event kicked off National Emergency Medical Services Week.

    Norm Skorge, above right, thanked EMS paramedic Mitch Kam for saving his life at a ceremony Sunday at the Oahu Club. The event kicked off National Emergency Medical Services Week.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lt. Norm Skorge thanks EMS Paramedic Mitch Kam for saving his life. Honolulu Paramedic, EMT reunite with patient whose life they saved to kick off National Emergency Medical Services Week.

    Lt. Norm Skorge thanks EMS Paramedic Mitch Kam for saving his life. Honolulu Paramedic, EMT reunite with patient whose life they saved to kick off National Emergency Medical Services Week.

Norm Skorge returned Sunday to the Oahu Club to thank Emergency Medical Services and other good Samaritans from saving him from a cardiac arrest. Read more

