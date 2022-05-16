comscore Social worker’s death provides inspiration | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Social worker’s death provides inspiration

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Adult Friends for Youth counselor Titi Takai, standing, led a visualization exercise Wednesday at McKinley High School with a group of kids that she took over from Mala­kai “Mo” Maumalanga, the director of redirectional services who was killed about a year ago in a shooting at his Aiea home.

  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2018 Mala­kai “Mo” Maumalanga.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>Mo had gotten in so much trouble that he was enrolled in almost every school. … At one point the family took him back to Tonga. When he returned he struggled with people labeling him. He was angry. He didn’t feel love. The love was the part that we were trying to pull out of him. We knew he had it in him.”</strong> <strong>Deborah Spencer-Chun</strong> <em>The AFY president and CEO, pictured above, counseled Mo Maumalanga when he was a teen and invited him to live with her family after he was released from prison</em>

Siwian Nickepwi, 17, closed her eyes and went to a dark place Wednesday during a calming activity for Adult Friends for Youth, an organization that redirects high-risk youngsters. Read more

