Social worker’s death provides inspiration

Adult Friends for Youth counselor Titi Takai, standing, led a visualization exercise Wednesday at McKinley High School with a group of kids that she took over from Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga, the director of redirectional services who was killed about a year ago in a shooting at his Aiea home.
Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga.
”Mo had gotten in so much trouble that he was enrolled in almost every school. … At one point the family took him back to Tonga. When he returned he struggled with people labeling him. He was angry. He didn’t feel love. The love was the part that we were trying to pull out of him. We knew he had it in him.”
Deborah Spencer-Chun
The AFY president and CEO, pictured above, counseled Mo Maumalanga when he was a teen and invited him to live with her family after he was released from prison