Curtis Murayama: Time to make volleyball an official state sport

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was just your ordinary Hawaii day back in 1976, but the memory of a passing conversation remains seared in my noggin. Read more

It was just your ordinary Hawaii day back in 1976, but the memory of a passing conversation remains seared in my noggin.

I was a graduate assistant under director Eddie Inouye in the University of Hawaii Sports Information Department, working in portable wooden structures on the lower campus. I think we may have had air conditioning — at times.

UH women’s athletic director Dr. Donnis Thompson — she admonished a co-worker who called her Donnis, saying “It’s Dr. Thompson” — came in to consult with Eddie. She mentioned to us that she wanted to play the season-opening women’s volleyball match not in steamy Klum Gym but in Blaisdell Arena.

I admit I was skeptical.

Almost a half-century later I remind myself of that conversation and the vision that Dr. Thompson had.

That game — played following a high school match between Punahou and Kamehameha — drew a capacity crowd of 7,000.

Thompson put Hawaii volleyball on the big stage. She elevated it to prominence.

Look at us now — UH, the owners of four women’s national titles and back-to-back men’s championships, a knowledgeable and loyal fan base of the sport, the nation’s leader in attendance, and competitive clubs and recreational play thriving throughout the state.

With this kind of community passion and longevity, why not make volleyball an official state sport of Hawaii?

Put it right there next to canoe paddling and surfing.

I realize the game wasn’t invented here. That distinction belongs to New York-born William G. Morgan, a friend of basketball inventor James Naismith who wanted a sport with less “jostling” and physical contact. In 1895, while a P.E. director with a YMCA in Holyoke, Mass., Morgan invented volleyball.

That is where the International Volleyball Hall of Fame is located.

And that’s why it’s the official sport — along with basketball — of Massachusetts. It was voted in in 2014 and is officially called the “Recreational and team sport of the Commonwealth.”

But there is no kapu sign on a sport when it comes to designating it a state sport. California just adopted one of our state sports — surfing — in 2014.

Hawaii should add it as its all-encompassing sport that includes sand, hard-court, grass court, indoor, outdoor, competitive, recreational and fan following. Maybe even create its own Hall of Fame site to honor its past athletes, coaches, administrators or super fans like “The Aunties.”

After all, Hawaii’s connection to the sport goes back eons.

According to former Star-Advertiser writer Cindy Luis, who’s now a blogger and freelance writer, beach volleyball began in Hawaii in 1915 “documented by Outrigger Canoe Club and acknowledged by everyone that Dad Center strung a net between two coconut trees and the ‘Boys’ played during lull times in surf.”

Luis, who has covered Hawaii volleyball since 1981 — she covered it while a senior at UCLA before that — said in an email:

“There are other pockets of fandom around the country but Hawaii is legendary. There were a few coaches who came here during the COVID restrictions and were so disappointed for their players, this being a once in a lifetime experience. They tried to tell their players how great the Hawaii fans were but when fans were allowed or restricted numbers, it became moot.

“What sets Hawaii apart is the love of the game itself. There are fans at other places, Nebraska women, Long Beach State men, but the difference is Hawaii fans cheer for good volleyball, even if it’s the other team. It is rare when Hawaii fans will boo an opposing player or coach. the most recent was Beach’s Alex Nikolov at the Big West Tournament. Nikolov pointed a finger across the net at UH’s (Dimitrios) Mouchlias after being blocked. Mouchlias had turned his back to the net and celebrated with his teammates. UH fans would not let the poor sportsmanship go. They booed him on every service turn and it got into his head.

“At other schools when students show up, it’s about supporting their school. At Hawaii with its older fan base, it’s about cheering for the sport.

“I think that volleyball is ingrained in the culture. It’s part of picnics, potlucks and suits the beach lifestyle.”

Hawaii’s connection to the sport on an international stage also goes back decades, when the sport was first officially played in the Olympics in 1964.

Hawaii was well-represented then, with Pete Velasco being captain and Jake Highland a member of the team. Sharon Peterson, who would become a legendary Hawaii Hilo volleyball coach and is in the UH Hilo Hall of Fame, was on the women’s team, along with Gail O’Rourke Wong and Verneda Thomas.

In the 1968 Games in Mexico City, Tom “Daddy” Haine was the team captain and Butch May was on the roster. Fannie Hopeau was on the women’s roster.

In fact, Hawaii has been represented in every Olympics since then, except for the 1976 Games and the 1980 Games that the U.S. boycotted. In the just completed 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 because of the pandemic), three members of the U.S. men’s team were from Hawaii — Micah Christenson, Erik Shoji and Kawika Shoji.

Beach volleyball was introduced into the Summer Olympic Games in 1992 — the same year former Wahine Teee Williams was winning a bronze medal in the hard court game. Since then there’s been more Hawaii representation — most notably, Kevin Wong in the 2000 Sydney Games.

So, it’s time for Hawaii to acknowledge all this history officially.

But my excitement might have met some skepticism (oh, like me about Dr. Thompson’s decision) from the political arena, after all the Legislature is the decision-maker in such matters.

“I think that considering beach volleyball’s historical connection to Hawaii that it warrants a discussion considering what’s happening today,” state Sen. Glenn Wakai said when asked about my suggestion. “I’m still hesitant to just pile on new sport after new sport because all that does it dismisses the value of canoeing and surfing as Hawaii’s other two official state sports.”

Valid point.

But since I’m more than a decade older, he should listen to his elders.

So, it’s time to pay homage to everyone involved, from all the great coaches like Dave Shoji all the way to Charlie Wade, to all the great players and great fans from this great state of volleyball.

Time to make an official declaration and vote it in.