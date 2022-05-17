comscore Column: Gutting Hawaii’s major research university would hurt us all | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Gutting Hawaii’s major research university would hurt us all

  • By Peter H. Hoffenberg
  • Today
  • Updated 6:12 p.m.
  • Peter H. Hoffenberg is a history professor at the University of Hawaii-Manoa, faculty adviser of Hillel Hawai’i and affiliated faculty at Haifa University, Israel.

    Peter H. Hoffenberg is a history professor at the University of Hawaii-Manoa, faculty adviser of Hillel Hawai’i and affiliated faculty at Haifa University, Israel.

These are difficult times for universities. We read about budget cuts, harassment and free speech, tuition increases and explicit attacks on tenure from politicians. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Doctor-prescribed formula was common; Do more to bring youth, seniors together; Ukraine war threatens to escalate into WWIII

Scroll Up