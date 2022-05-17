Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Loss of ‘Magnum’ sad for local crews Today Updated 6:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The cancellation of “Magnum P.I” is sad news for our Hawaii film crews and related industries, along with those viewers who made it Friday’s top-rated show in its time slot. Apparently, the decision to cancel the show wasn’t a snap decision; too bad negotiations didn’t work out. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The cancellation of “Magnum P.I” is sad news for our Hawaii film crews and related industries, along with those viewers who made it Friday’s top-rated show in its time slot. Apparently, the decision to cancel the show wasn’t a snap decision; too bad negotiations didn’t work out. Television and film production in Hawaii has been an economic bright spot for the state, proceeding even during the pandemic under safety protocols. We’re happy that CBS is continuing “NCIS: Hawaii,” but having both shows was even better. Previous Story Letters: Doctor-prescribed formula was common; Do more to bring youth, seniors together; Ukraine war threatens to escalate into WWIII