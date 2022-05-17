Off the News: Loss of ‘Magnum’ sad for local crews

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The cancellation of “Magnum P.I” is sad news for our Hawaii film crews and related industries, along with those viewers who made it Friday’s top-rated show in its time slot. Apparently, the decision to cancel the show wasn’t a snap decision; too bad negotiations didn’t work out.

Television and film production in Hawaii has been an economic bright spot for the state, proceeding even during the pandemic under safety protocols. We’re happy that CBS is continuing “NCIS: Hawaii,” but having both shows was even better.