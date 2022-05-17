Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Spreading contamination at Red Hill Today Updated 6:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! “Concerning and disturbing.” We share Honolulu Board of Water Supply manager Ernie Lau’s reaction to more data showing that the Navy apparently did not contain a May 6, 2021, fuel spill as claimed. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. “Concerning and disturbing.” We share Honolulu Board of Water Supply manager Ernie Lau’s reaction to more data showing that the Navy apparently did not contain a May 6, 2021, fuel spill as claimed. Petroleum contamination of groundwater grew around the Navy’s Red Hill tanks after that spill, and spiked higher after another spill in November. Contamination has also migrated toward the BWS Halawa shaft, data shows, and could threaten Oahu’s drinking water. The Navy must move quickly to clean up this mess, and with full transparency. Previous Story Letters: Doctor-prescribed formula was common; Do more to bring youth, seniors together; Ukraine war threatens to escalate into WWIII