Off the News: Spreading contamination at Red Hill

“Concerning and disturbing.” We share Honolulu Board of Water Supply manager Ernie Lau’s reaction to more data showing that the Navy apparently did not contain a May 6, 2021, fuel spill as claimed. Petroleum contamination of groundwater grew around the Navy’s Red Hill tanks after that spill, and spiked higher after another spill in November.

Contamination has also migrated toward the BWS Halawa shaft, data shows, and could threaten Oahu’s drinking water. The Navy must move quickly to clean up this mess, and with full transparency.