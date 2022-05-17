comscore Editorial: Invest wisely as economy grows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Invest wisely as economy grows

  • Today
  • Updated 6:19 p.m.

On several counts, Hawaii’s economy is recovering at a rapid clip: We’re adding jobs, wages are rising and the state’s budget is in good shape, as a new report from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO), highlights. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Doctor-prescribed formula was common; Do more to bring youth, seniors together; Ukraine war threatens to escalate into WWIII

Scroll Up