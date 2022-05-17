comscore A hidden gem in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

A hidden gem in Waikiki

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 4:43 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    More to ‘tako’ bout An opening dish of tako ceviche with okra, umeboshi and chopped jalapeños showcased flavor and visual harmony.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Sushi-ideal Nanatsuboshi rice is wrapped with bluefin tuna and crowned with a quail egg yolk.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Onaga topped with ginger scallion sauce, associated with Chinese cold ginger chicken

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Ora king salmon topped lomilomi-style with Kamuela tomatoes and green onions

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    “Chimichanga” of shrimp and Monterey Jack, accompanied by guacamole and red sauce sprinkled with ancho chile powder

At the start of the pandemic, I thought high-end meals were a luxury gone for its duration, as lost wages and a distancing-motivated return to cooking at home took hold of society. Read more

Previous Story
Veggies lighten up this tasty sausage dish
Next Story
A new hard seltzer with matsumoto’s shave ice

Scroll Up