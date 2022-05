Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It already feels like summer, thanks to the recent hot weather. There’s no better way to cool down than with an açaí bowl, and if you’re looking for something refreshing, check out the following options.

What an extravaganza

The most popular treat at Lanikai Juice (various locations) is the açaí extravaganza ($5.50-$11.75). The bowl includes organic açaí topped with granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips and quinoa puffs. This customer favorite is loaded with superfoods, including Lanikai Juice’s housemade, organic açaí blend and antioxidant-rich strawberries. To learn more, visit lanikaijuice.com.

Island life

Açaí bowls are extremely popular at Island Vintage Coffee (various locations). You can’t go wrong with the original version ($12.95), which includes strawberries and blueberries with a soy milk base. If you want something fancier, opt for the lilikoi moana bowl ($14.50), which comprises bananas, cold-pressed apple juice and almond milk, and tropical fruits like strawberries, papayas, local bananas, housemade lilikoi honey and organic granola. Visit islandvintagecoffee.com for more info, or follow the biz on Instagram (@islandvintagecoffee).

Worth the trek to Waimanalo

Ruka Bowls, temporarily located at Bellows Air Force Station (220 Tinker Road; you’ll see the food truck as soon as you turn onto Tinker Road), specializes in both poke bowls and açaí bowls. Choose from açaí ($9) or pitaya ($10); all bowls include granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries and honey. Feeling extra? Choose from a variety of add-ons ($1 more) like the popular Ruka Dough (housemade cookie dough), cookie butter, Nutella, peanut butter, crushed Oreos, mochi bites and more. This food truck usually only pops up in Waimanalo during the weekends; follow the biz on Instagram (@rukabowls) for updates.

