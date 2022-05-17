comscore In good hands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
In good hands

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:06 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Chef Yao of Hanale by Islander Sake serves up a variety of courses during his omakase, including assorted nigiri, otoro hand roll, strawberry mousse for dessert and more.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Tsuki Maki is the first hand roll omakase in Hawaii. Diners can expect six assorted hand rolls, like ahi taku maki and king salmon maki, three dishes, and a dessert.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Sushi Fukurou’s omakase features a blend of Japanese, Mexican and local Hawaiian flavors.

  • PHOTO COURTESY SUSHI FUKUROU

    Chef Miki Yanagihara

Before going to a restaurant, many customers like looking at online menus, but what if your dinner was entirely up to the chef? Read more

