Sun’s out, buns out

May is National Hamburger Month, with the official National Hamburger Day on May 28. If you’re looking for something beefy, check out the following options.

The Daley

Located in Honolulu’s historic Chinatown, The Daley is famous for its Hawaii grass-fed beef smash patties. The most popular option is the Daley burger ($8.50), which features a smash patty topped with house sauce, cheese and grilled onions on a toasted potato bun. If you’re extra hungry, go for the double down ($12.50) or add the business’s classic, crinkle-cut fries ($5) to your order.

The Daley even offers a Beyond Burger ($14), which includes a plant-based smash patty.

Orders much be placed online (thedaleyburger.com) or via the Toast takeout mobile app. Once customers order, an approximate pickup time will be given and orders will be waiting at The Daley’s service counter with the appropriate receipt stapled to the bag.

The Daley

1110 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu

thedaleyburger.com

Instagram: @thedaleyburger

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers is known for using only 100% fresh, chilled, ground chuck (no binders or fillers) to make its burgers, which are hand-crafted daily and always made to order. The business’s teriyaki sauce is made from scratch from a traditional recipe, and its Super Sauce is a signature sweet and tangy creation.

Choose from specialty burgers like the Volcano burger ($9.38) — made with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and Kilauea fire barbecue sauce — and the popular Kaneohe burger ($11.98), which features garlic seasoning, half an avocado, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Ted’s Favorite ($14.64) features a double burger coated in sweet teri sauce and topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and fries.

Be sure to check out the featured burger of the month. Currently, the Slaw Daddy ($11.79) is available and features a burger topped with creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese and two strips of crispy bacon.

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

Various Locations

teddysbb.com

Instagram: @Teddysburgers

The Counter Honolulu

The Counter Honolulu is known for being a contemporary restaurant with customizable gourmet burgers, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free selections. The Counter’s 1/3-pound burgers are made with 100% all-natural Angus beef, and all burgers are cooked to order to ensure quality and freshness.

Choose from a variety of preset options — ranging from the bacon barbecue burger and old school cheeseburger to the beef and blue burger and Juicy Lucy — or create your own burger with a choice of protein, bread (or greens), cheese, dressing, toppings and sides. The menu also features a wide variety of sandwiches, salads and milkshakes.

Customer favorites include the bacon barbecue burger ($16) — complete with cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fried onion strings and hickory barbecue sauce in a brioche bun — and the breakfast burger ($16), which is loaded with cheddar, tomatoes, applewood-smoked bacon, a sunny-side up egg and sweet Sriracha sauce. Pro tip: If you’re looking for a deal, get the Counter combo ($15), which includes select burgers with your choice of a side (shoestring fries, sweet potato fries or side salad). This deal is available Mondays-Fridays only.

The Counter Honolulu

Kahala Mall

4211 Waialae Ave., Honolulu

808-739-5100

thecounter.com

Instagram: @thecounterhonolulu

Kona Brewing Co.

The patties at Kona Brewing Co.’s Hawaii Kai location are made up of a premium blend of chuck, New York, sirloin, rib-eye and tenderloin cuts that are chargrilled and placed between locally baked brioche buns. They’re then accented with fresh produce and housemade sauces. These burgers come with customers’ choice of Hawaiian mac salad or sea salt and black pepper kettle-style potato chips.

One of Kona Brewing Co.’s bestselling burgers, the Paniolo ($16.50) is the eatery’s take on the classic Western bacon cheeseburger, which comes with cheddar, bacon and onion rings. This version is unique because the restaurant adds its in-house black sand barbecue sauce made with Kona Brewing’s Black Sand Porter.

The Koko Burger ($15.50) — another customer favorite — is a twist on the classic cheeseburger. The eatery adds its house-made secret sauce and Maui onions. From 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, diners can order a Koko burger and a pint of their favorite Kona Brew on special.

Kona Brewing Co.

Koko Marina Center

7192 Kalanianaole Hwy., Honolulu

808-396-5662

konabrewinghawaii.com

Instagram: @konabrewinghawaiikai