Central Pacific Bank seeks applicants for women’s entrepreneur program

Central Pacific Bank Foundation is seeking new qualified applicants for the women’s entrepreneur program that it launched in 2021.

“WE by Rising Tide” offers a free 10-week financial management program that helps 20 female entrepreneurs shape their future and achieve success in the business community. The program is sponsored by the CPB Foundation — the philanthropic arm of Central Pacific Bank — and aio Foundation, in partnership with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership.

Applications are accepted through June 3. To apply or to get more information, go to 808ne.ws/3lbmHBt.

Benefits of the program include financial management acumen to better manage your business, marketing and branding strategies to help your business grow, exclusive opportunities to network with successful female entrepreneurs and executives, and advertising opportunities to promote your business, fully funded by the CPB Foundation and aio Foundation.

“Empowering women business owners with the tools and guidance to grow their companies has a significant impact on the Hawaii economy and creates more vibrant communities for all,” said Susan Utsugi, CPB senior vice president of business banking. Utsugi is one of the founding members of the “WE by Rising Tide” program.

“We want to make a positive impact on the lives of the participants and their businesses, and we invite women, including those on the neighbor islands, to apply so they can listen and learn from industry leaders to help take their operation to the next level,” she added.

Applicant requirements include:

>> Business must be at least 51% women owned and a for-profit entity.

>> Business must be in operation for a minimum of three years and currently open and operational.

>> Yearly revenue generation between $250,000 to $5 million (2021).