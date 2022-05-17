Kokua Line: Are Oahu parks being watered?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding watering the parks (808ne.ws/kline515), is that the whole island or just in areas that used to get water from the Halawa shaft?

Answer: The whole island. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has called on all customers to reduce water consumption by 10% amid the Red Hill crisis. The Honolulu County Department of Parks and Recreation plans to exceed that goal, through a combination of immediate and long-term actions islandwide.

“We appreciate the understanding and kokua of park users as these measures will likely result in noticeable changes to their parks, such as drier fields or less green grass,” parks Director Laura H. Thielen said in a news release, which said the efforts include:

>> Reducing field irrigation and supplemental watering; watering during twilight hours where possible (some parks rely on manual watering); and reducing operational hours for decorative park fountains, as we wrote about Sunday.

>> Identifying the “thirstiest” parks and monitoring water consumption to detect subterranean leaks.

>> Cultivating resilient plants that need little to no water beyond what the natural environment provides, a practice known as xeriscaping.

>> In areas that require irrigation, increasing the use of drip irrigation, which reduces over-spray. Increasing inspections, maintenance and upgrades of irrigation systems.

>> Installing low-flow plumbing fixtures during ongoing “K‘kou for Parks” comfort station renovations.

>> Working with the Honolulu Fire Department to ensure that HFD training activities direct water to grassy or landscaped areas, not impermeable hard surfaces.

>> Pursuing long-term water conservation measures at 29 park locations under a contract with NORESCO, which retrofits facilities to save water and energy. Measures include upgrading plumbing at 23 sites to reduce water use by nearly 70%, installing irrigation controls at 15 sites to adjust watering based on the weather, and completely replacing the pipes at two parks (Hale‘iwa Ali‘i Beach Park and Makapu‘u Beach Park).

In addition, park users are asked to turn off sinks and beach showers when not in use.

The Board of Water Supply has stopped pumping from the Halawa shaft and Aiea and Halawa wells to ensure that fuel from the Red Hill storage tanks that contaminated the Navy’s drinking water supply doesn’t migrate to the municipal water supply. Those sources used to supply about 20 million gallons of water a day for Oahu customers, the BWS said.

Q: Do you have to go in person to get a library card?

A: Yes, for a card with full privileges. Hawaii residents can apply online for a 45-day virtual library card, which provides access to digital resources. But to activate all library card privileges, including placing requests online for books and other materials, you’ll need to visit your local library with proof of Hawaii residency, according to the Hawaii Public Library System. Find more information at libraries hawaii.org.

Q: Where is that thing you can use to check that you have the right paperwork to get your gold star?

A: Honolulu County’s interactive document guide for an applicant seeking a federally compliant Hawaii driver’s license or state identification card is at www2.honolulu.gov/documentguide.

Thank you very much to the two sweet young girls who helped find my “lost” car in the parking lot of Foodland Farms Pearl City on Saturday. I must have looked lost myself because these two young girls, who were in their car and probably ready to go, got out of their car, offered to carry my shopping bags, got my car description and license number, and ran around in the parking lot looking for my car. They found it, and I’m home safely thanks to those girls. I’m so sorry I didn’t get your names. Thank you very much and God bless you. — Senior citizen

