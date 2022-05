Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has announced the following staff updates:

>> Nicki Ozaki has joined the Compliance Department as a compliance manager. Ozakai has been with Kupu for almost four years. She formerly held the position of program manager for the Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program.

>> Kristina Kornegay has been named an assistant program manager for Kupu Aina Corps. Kornegay holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a Master of Arts degree in social entrepreneurship from Pepperdine University.

>> Jason Kamimoto joins Kupu as a program coordinator for Kupu Aina Corps. Prior to Kupu, Kamimoto worked as a real estate appraiser. He spent the past several years living and working on the mainland, specifically in Austin, Texas, with Meals on Wheels.

>> Ke‘ala Nichols has been hired as an external affairs officer. She has over 10 years of experience with both the state and the city. Nichols earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Hawaiian studies from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Carlsmith Ball LLP has announced that Tammy Kimata is now of counsel in the Tax &Estate Planning practice group of the firm’s Honolulu office. She has 17 years’ experience in trust administration, probate, real estate transactions and business and tax planning. She was most recently an attorney at Con P. Lynch, Attorneys at Law PC in Oregon. Prior to that, Kimata held positions at Wells Fargo Bank in Oregon, initially as a collector, then in probate collections.

