Maryknoll finishes No. 1 in softball poll after hot finish results in state crown

Maryknoll was the ultimate hot start, hot finish team.

The Spartans began the season at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Top 10, scorching hot with a 7-0 mark at the Mililani Softball Classic. Then came three losses in their first four ILH games. Maryknoll did not lose again for nearly a month, winning seven in a row before tumbling in two losses to ‘Iolani, the league champion.

Four wins at the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships rewarded the Spartans with their first state title. After being ranked as low as No. 5 in March, they collected all 13 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to close the 2022 season at No. 1.

Last week’s co-leaders in the poll, ‘Iolani and Kapolei, finished at No. 2 and No. 3.

The Spartans beat those two en route to the title, topping the Hurricanes 9-2 in the semifinals and the Raiders 5-2 in the final.

Other than the emergence of Maryknoll — and the clutch pitching of Jenna Sniffen —the rest of the Top 10 had some minor reshuffling and no newcomers.

Division II state champion Kapaa received votes for the first time this season, but it wasn’t enough to sneak past No. 10 Maui.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

May 16, 2022

Rank School (1st place) (overall, reg. season) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (13) (19-5, 5-3 ILH) 130 4

2. ‘Iolani (23-5, 6-2 ILH) 117 1-T

3. Kapolei (16-5-1, 8-2 OIA West) 103 1-T

4. Mililani (19-7, 9-1 OIA West) 90 3

5. Campbell (17-9, 5-5 OIA West) 77 5

6. Leilehua (15-8, 6-4 OIA West) 54 8

7. Kamehameha (12-7, 5-3 ILH) 48 6

8. Baldwin (16-3-1, 11-1 MIL) 44 7

9. Punahou (11-7, 4-4 ILH) 21 9

10. Maui (16-8, 8-2 MIL) 13 10