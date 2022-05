Scoreboard – May 17, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bulletin

Castle High School

Coaching Job Openings: Varsity Baseball Program, Varsity Girls Water Polo

Duties and responsibilities

• Organize and supervise a total sports program

• Relating to student athletes

• Preventative procedures

• Finance, equipment accountability, care of facilities

• Public relations

Qualifications

• College degree preferred

• Knowledge of the technical aspects of the sport

• Good communication skills, computer literacy, knowledge of DOE/OIA policies

• NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification

• At least two years of coaching at the high school level or above

• Google applications; mail, drive, sheets, meets, etc.

How to apply

• Send resume and cover letter to:

Laynie.Sueyasu@k12.hi.us

Deadline

• All documents must be emailed by May 27, 2022 to be considered

• No drop offs will be considered

TENNIS

2022 OIA Awards

Player of the Year

East Boys: Joshua Dela-Cruz, Moanalua

West Boys: Reyn Terao, Mililani

East Girls: Larissa Teramura, Kalaheo

West Girls: Arissa Dang, Mililani

Coach of the Year

East Boys: Kyle Kaneshiro, Moanalua

West Boys: Scott Chang, Pearl City

East Girls: Holly Toguchi, Kaiser

West Girls: Jason Tamura, Mililani

2022 OIA All star teams

East First Team

Boys Singles

Joshua Dela-Cruz, Moanalua

Steele Toguchi, Kaiser

Austin Law, Moanalua

Marcus Gomez, Kahuku

Boys Doubles

Brandon Law/Kelsen Martinez, Moanalua

Tom Christensen/Tim Scott, Kahuku

Tavin Lee/Merik Chun, Kaiser

Sota Kawaguchi/Dream Shimane, Kalani

Girls Singles

Larissa Teramura, Kalaheo

Kimberly Mikesell, Moanalua

Rei Etsumi, McKinley

Isabella Pampulov, Kaiser

Girls Doubles

Reina Visaya/Aureana Wong, Kaiser

Mele Schweitzer/Maya Corral, McKinley

Kayli Higa/ Dawn Nakamura, Kalani

Cameryn Lauro/Katie Ellis, Kalaheo

West First Team

Boys Singles

Reyn Terao, Mililani

Vincent Unpingco, Mililani

John St. Onge, Pearl City

Aaron-James Santa Cruz, Waipahu

Boys Doubles

Ryley Chang/Bryson Shibuya, Mililani

Gaven Soriano/Taimana Over, Campbell

Logan Yonemori/Jared Takita-Robins, Mililani

Androu Lau/ David Luu, Pearl City

Girls Singles

Arissa Dang, Mililani

Jazlyn Yamada, Waipahu

Heilala Taufahema, Pearl City

Liez Pascual, Aiea

Girls Doubles

Rozelyn Dizon/Kira Tobita, Mililani

Dallas Lee/Zoe Hirata, Mililani

Kristen Shibuya/Macallister Graves, Mililani

Kaidee Soohoo/Kelli Soohoo, Pearl City

East Second Team

Boys Singles

Kenta Sakamoto, Roosevelt

Jaren Shimoko, Kailua

Michael Chen, Kailua

Ian Choi, McKinley

Boys Doubles

Cody Chun/Matthew Oshiro, Moanalua

Matthew Fujioka/Johnny Yeung, Roosevelt

Conrad Del Rosario III/Bryson Rola, Kalani

Dylan Akau/Oliver Upton, Kalaheo

Girls Singles

Maya Chang, Moanalua

Camryn Inskeep, Kaiser

Christyna Nguyen, McKinley

Nazca Taniguchi, Kalani

Girls Doubles

Kami Kurizaki/Sophia Barbaria, Moanalua

Akela Inskeep/Calla Young, Kaiser

Rachel Suzuki/Sophia Chen, Roosevelt

Mhavel Suyat/Sarah Dao, McKinley

West Second Team

Boys Singles

Makoto Nishi, Aiea

Tai Conjugacion, Leilehua

Anthony Oagnotti, Campbell

Parker Wong, Pearl City

Boys Doubles

Christian Ho/Jonathan Bona, Mililani

Jameel Evangelista/Raimiell Allonzo, Leilehua

Theodore Sepulveda/Genaro Decano, Pearl City

Elijah Lorica/Zachary Oh, Aiea

Girls Singles

Eden Mae Ega, Leilehua

Tansy Graves, Mililani

Jacquelyn Reilly, Pearl City

Keegan Williams, Waialua

Girls Doubles

Jamie Perreira/Jenna Perreira, Pearl City

Jean Weilbacker/Kyra Yamada, Leilehua

Kirsten Dela Pena/Shylah Quimoyog-Nguyen, Pearl City

Isabella Minaudo/Caroline Geertsema, Radford

High school

Moanalua 2021-22 Awards

Fall Sports

Most Outstanding—Aidan Fong (Air Rifle Boys), Lexi Tokuda (Air Rifle Girls), Olivia Akina (Air Rifle Girls), Branson Lazo (Bowling Boys), Masie Shimabukuro (Bowling Girls), Abrie Prinea (Cheerleading Sideline), Bailey Prinea (Cheerleading Competition), Colin Shimabukuro (Cross Country Boys), Maleah Kanayama (Cross Country Girls), Jayce Bareng (Football), Kelsen Martinez (Soft Tennis Boys), Kami Kurizaki (Soft Tennis Girls), Allexis Iramina (Volleyball Girls), Kamaluhia Garcia (Volleyball Girls).

Most Inspirational—Chris Guerra (Air Rifle Boys), Ebonie Lo (Air Rifle Girls), Braysen Domion (Bowling Boys), Cadence Sasano (Bowling Boys), Jaci-Ann Laguana (Bowling Girls), Isabella Samiano (Cheerleading Sideline), Cayla-Ann Carekista (Cheerleading Competition), Carl Joshua Lapurga (Cross Country Boys), Kacie Teruya (Cross Country Girls), Te Kanae Tyrell (Football), Brandon Law (Soft Tennis Boys), Stephanie Lau (Soft Tennis Girls), Zoe Slaughter (Volleyball Girls).

Scholar-Athlete—Evan Chong (Air Rifle Boys), Kendelle Hung Ino (Air Rifle Girls), Cadence Sasano (Bowling Boys), Branson Lazo (Bowling Boys), Jacie Masuda (Bowling Girls), Madisen Yasui (Cheerleading Sideline), Isabella Samiano (Cheerleading Competition), Carl Joshua Lapurga (Cross Country Boys), Kaci Tomomitsu (Cross Country Girls), Jayce Bareng (Football), Zachary Law (Soft Tennis Boys), Stephanie Lau (Soft Tennis Girls), Zoe Slaugter (Volleyball Girls).

Winter Sports

Most Outstanding—Michael Barcelona (Basketball Boys), Shailoh Li’ili’i (Basketball Girls), Bailey Rodriguez (Paddling Boys), Ranson L. Marquez (Paddling Boys), Angel Tran (Paddling Girls), Shun Saito (Soccer Boys), Elana Melton (Soccer Girls), Kai Wang (Swimming Boys), Kayley Hudson (Swimming Girls), Blaze Sumiye (Wrestling Boys), Karter Nitahara (Wrestling Boys), Isabelle Asuncion (Wrestling Girls), Madison Kalamau (Wrestling Girls).

Most Inspirational—DeShawn Ladipo (Basketball Boys), Braylee Riturban (Basketball Girls), Elijah Savaiinaea (Paddling Boys), Tianna Ostrowski (Paddling Girls), Gage Tani (Soccer Boys), Siarra Sandobal (Soccer Girls), Eric Sun (Swimming Boys), Jordana Jeremiah (Swimming Girls), Joseph Lathwood (Wrestling Boys), Tyger Taam (Wrestling Boys), Jadyn Crisostomo (Wrestling Girls).

Scholar-Athlete—Riley Lau (Basketball Boys), Lindsey Muneno (Basketball Girls), Mason Espejo (Paddling Boys), Jaida-Lyn Kamaunu (Paddling Girls), Joseph Averion (Soccer Boys), Isis Bryant (Soccer Girls), Hunter Rodriguez (Swimming Boys), Tehani Kealoha (Swimming Girls), Joseph Lathwood (Wrestling Boys), Joshua Lewandowski (Wrestling Boys), Rachel Oshita (Wrestling Girls), Eden Baguio (Wrestling Girls), Kalei Yasumura (Wrestling Girls).

Spring Sports

Most Outstanding—Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto (Baseball), Dylan Sakasegawa (Golf Boys), Jensen Chung (Golf Boys), Ashley Koga (Golf Girls), Brady Lee (Judo Boys), Blaze Sumiye (Judo Boys), Jessica Dixon (Judo Girls), Kayla Shota (Judo Girls), Kayla Mashino (Softball), Maila Taga (Softball), Joshua Dela-Cruz (Tennis Boys), Maya Paige Chang (Tennis Girls), Joshua Sanders (Track Boys), Kelia Giusta (Track Girls), Keanu Kawaa (Volleyball Boys).

Most Inspirational—Nathynn Alvaro (Baseball), Coby Chang (Golf Boys), Carissa Koki (Golf Girls), Paige Sur (Golf Girls), Joshua Establio (Judo Boys), Rachel Oshita (Judo Girls), Maila Taga (Softball), Cody Chun (Tennis Boys), Lauren Kim (Tennis Girls), Colin Shimabukuro (Track Boys), Kacie Teruya (Track Girls), Christian Tafao (Volleyball Boys).

Scholar-Athlete—Dawson Sugawa (Baseball), Nate Choi (Golf Boys), Sydney Tom (Golf Girls), Mia Hirashima (Golf Girls), Gage Matsui (Judo Boys), Baylee Maki (Judo Girls), Taryn Kimura (Softball), Zachary Law (Tennis Boys), Sophia Barbaria (Tennis Girls), Carl Lapurga (Track Boys), Mia Kaszubowski (Track Girls), Jaycen Bush (Volleyball Boys).

Department Awards

MoHS Male Most Inspirational Athlete: Andy Canencia

MoHS Female Most Inspirational Athlete: Maleah Kanayama

MoHS Male Scholar Athlete: Zachary Law

MoHS Female Scholar Athlete: Kendelle Hung Ino

MoHS Male Most Outstanding Athlete: Blaze Sumiye

MoHS Female Most Outstanding Athlete: Rachel Oshita

MoHS Hall of Fame: Blaze Sumiya, Karter Nitahara, Jessica Dixon, Madison Kalamau, Jadyn Crisostomo, Olivia Akina, Taryn Titcomb, Rachel Oshita, Abrie Prinea, Bailey Prinea.

TRUE Character Award (Teamwork, Resilience, Unselfishness, Exemplary): Cadence Sasano, Zoe Slaughter, Jessica Dixon.