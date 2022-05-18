comscore Off the News: Rental relief begins to run out | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Rental relief begins to run out

  • Today
  • Updated 6:29 p.m.

The Rental and Utility Relief Program has been an immense help in keeping many Oahu families housed through the COVID-19 economic fallout. It is good to know that the city and its contractors, Catholic Charities Hawaii and the Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement, have earned high marks for delivering the aid. Read more

