Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Rental relief begins to run out Today Updated 6:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Rental and Utility Relief Program has been an immense help in keeping many Oahu families housed through the COVID-19 economic fallout. It is good to know that the city and its contractors, Catholic Charities Hawaii and the Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement, have earned high marks for delivering the aid. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Rental and Utility Relief Program has been an immense help in keeping many Oahu families housed through the COVID-19 economic fallout. It is good to know that the city and its contractors, Catholic Charities Hawaii and the Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement, have earned high marks for delivering the aid. But many beneficiaries are hitting set limits for the aid. Although we all hope many have used the time to right their sinking ship, there’s reason to worry that homelessness will soon rise. High honors for Roy Yamaguchi Chef Roy Yamaguchi was honored as a Champion of Global Cuisine this month at the 2022 Culinary Institute of America Leadership Awards in New York City. He has certainly earned the acclaim. Yamaguchi, who founded Roy’s Restaurants, is part of the visionary chefs’ hui that transformed dining in the islands with the advancement of Hawaii Regional Cuisine. Islanders also owe him a debt of gratitude for co-founding, with Alan Wong, the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival, which supports local agriculture and culinary endeavors. Previous Story Editorial: Invest wisely as economy grows