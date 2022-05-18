comscore Editorial: Mental health services fraying | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Mental health services fraying

  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

The three-day strike by Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals set to start today signals a move by unionized workers in that specific negotiation process, but it should also be seen as a warning sign of a much larger problem across Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Invest wisely as economy grows

Scroll Up