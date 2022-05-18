comscore Ex-officials to face jury after losing bid for bench verdict | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-officials to face jury after losing bid for bench verdict

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Three former city officials accused of conspiring to defraud the government by structuring a $250,000 retirement settlement for former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha will face a jury trial in October after their attempt to have a federal judge decide the case was unsuccessful. Read more

