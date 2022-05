Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health System has named a new administrator and two new directors:

>> Mary Bedell, APRN, ACNS-BC, MSN, has been named administrator of Queen’s Island Urgent Care. Bedell joined The Queen’s Medical Center in 2018 as an advanced practice registered nurse and clinical nurse specialist in the acute care surgical units. In 2021 she became manager of physician practice for the vaccination clinics and was soon promoted to director of vaccination clinics.

>> Jill Bowman, MSN, RN, CMSRN, has been promoted to director of inpatient, critical care and care transitions at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu. Previously, she worked for Willamette Valley Medical Center in Oregon. She joined QMC-West in 2021 as nurse manager of the Medical Surgical Unit.

>> Dino Akai, MSN, has been named director of nursing at Molokai General Hospital. He has 31 years of experience in health care with nearly 22 of those years spent at MGH. Akai joined the hospital as a respiratory therapist and later moved into a staff nurse position.

