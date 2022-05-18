comscore Two-time NCAA champion UH men’s volleyball team the toast of the town | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Two-time NCAA champion UH men’s volleyball team the toast of the town

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM Guilherme Voss signed autographs as fans crowded around the UH men’s volleyball team in downtown Honolulu on Tuesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kyler Presho probably wasn’t contemplating a future in the political arena as he struck a pose with two NCAA trophies at Washington Place on Tuesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Max Rosenfeld, Jakob Thelle and Makua Marumoto arrived on a trolley at Washington Place for the Governor Proclamation Ceremony.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM  The UH men’s volleyball team Tuesday arrived by trolley at Honolulu Hale where Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council honored the team for winning its second consecutive NCAA men’s volleyball championship. The team was also honored by Gov. David Ige at Washington Place.

Jakob Thelle had two occasions to celebrate on Tuesday. Had he been back home, Thelle would likely have been taking part in the annual May 17 festivities accompanying Norwegian Constitution Day. Read more

