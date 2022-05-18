Two-time NCAA champion UH men’s volleyball team the toast of the town
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Guilherme Voss signed autographs as fans crowded around the UH men’s volleyball team in downtown Honolulu on Tuesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kyler Presho probably wasn’t contemplating a future in the political arena as he struck a pose with two NCAA trophies at Washington Place on Tuesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Max Rosenfeld, Jakob Thelle and Makua Marumoto arrived on a trolley at Washington Place for the Governor Proclamation Ceremony.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The UH men’s volleyball team Tuesday arrived by trolley at Honolulu Hale where Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council honored the team for winning its second consecutive NCAA men’s volleyball championship. The team was also honored by Gov. David Ige at Washington Place.