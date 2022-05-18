comscore University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes earns Friday slot with lights-out performances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes earns Friday slot with lights-out performances

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

To avoid another Freaky Friday, the University of Hawaii baseball team is switching its pitching rotation for this weekend’s road series against UC San Diego. Read more

Maryknoll finishes No. 1 in softball poll after hot finish results in state crown
Scoreboard - May 18, 2022

