Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Too many needless COVID deaths

  • Today
  • Updated 6:59 p.m.

With the U.S. passing the 1 million mark in COVID-19 deaths, a national study estimates how many of those tragedies were preventable through vaccination: roughly half. Read more

