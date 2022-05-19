Off the News: Too many needless COVID deaths

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the U.S. passing the 1 million mark in COVID-19 deaths, a national study estimates how many of those tragedies were preventable through vaccination: roughly half. Read more

Brown University (globalepidemics.org/vaccinations) studied cases when 641,305 had died, calculating that 318,981 were preventable. With its higher vaccine uptake, Hawaii had the fifth-lowest rate of avoidable deaths: 658 per 1 million population.

With infections on the rise, it’s wise to remember that precautions do work.