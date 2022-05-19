Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Too many needless COVID deaths Today Updated 6:59 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With the U.S. passing the 1 million mark in COVID-19 deaths, a national study estimates how many of those tragedies were preventable through vaccination: roughly half. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With the U.S. passing the 1 million mark in COVID-19 deaths, a national study estimates how many of those tragedies were preventable through vaccination: roughly half. Brown University (globalepidemics.org/vaccinations) studied cases when 641,305 had died, calculating that 318,981 were preventable. With its higher vaccine uptake, Hawaii had the fifth-lowest rate of avoidable deaths: 658 per 1 million population. With infections on the rise, it’s wise to remember that precautions do work. Previous Story Editorial: Mental health services fraying