Editorial: $200M would give pre-K a big boost | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: $200M would give pre-K a big boost

House Bill 2000, now on the governor’s desk, appropriates $200 million to construct or repurpose preschool facilities. It’s a significant step forward for Hawaii, which has long wrestled with the logistics of providing pre-kindergarten. Read more

