comscore Health officials urge masking, boosters as COVID-19 cases surge in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Health officials urge masking, boosters as COVID-19 cases surge in Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Health is urging all eligible to get vaccinations and boosters as the number of new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii continues to surge. Read more

Previous Story
3 former top Honolulu city officials to face jury after losing bid for bench verdict

Scroll Up