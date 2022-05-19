Honolulu police chief finalists to present their cases in TV forum
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:12 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Ben Moszkowicz
An HPD major who runs the department’s Traffic Division
Mike Lambert
An HPD major who runs the department’s Ke Kula Makai Training Division
Scott Ebner
A retired lieutenant colonel with the New Jersey State Police
-
Arthur “Joe” Logan
State investigator and former adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree