Honolulu police chief finalists to present their cases in TV forum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police chief finalists to present their cases in TV forum

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • <strong>Ben Moszkowicz </strong> An HPD major who runs the department’s Traffic Division

  • <strong>Mike Lambert </strong> An HPD major who runs the department’s Ke Kula Makai Training Division

  • <strong>Scott Ebner </strong> A retired lieutenant colonel with the New Jersey State Police

  • <strong>Arthur “Joe” Logan </strong> State investigator and former adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard

The four finalists vying to serve as the city’s 12th police chief bring a diverse array of professional experiences to the job but are all committed to restoring trust in the department and communicating and collaborating with the public to help keep the community safe. Read more

