Man, 26, charged with luring girl, 13, online for sex

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • HPD Elwood Reynolds Jr.

    HPD

    Elwood Reynolds Jr.

An Oahu grand jury Wednesday indicted a 26-year-old man accused of luring a 13-year-old Wahiawa girl into a sexual relationship by posing online as a 13-year-old boy. Read more

