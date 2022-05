Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Palama Settlement has appointed David Tautofi as the organization’s Pakolea manager. Tautofi was formerly the varsity football head coach for Kaimuki High School where he was recognized as Oahu Interscholastic Association Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2019; Honolulu Star-­Advertiser Coach of the Year in 2019 and KHON2 Cover2 Coach of the Year in 2019. He also works with a number of local organizations on community outreach including food distributions, community improvement and engagement, and youth leadership development.

Adventist Health Castle has hired Siuling Kwan, MD, to its provider team. Kwan is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine with a special interest in preventative care, chronic disease management, lifestyle education and women’s health support. She has been practicing medicine for 24 years.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.