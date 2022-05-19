comscore Queen’s discharges first patient who otherwise would be sent to mainland for care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Queen’s discharges first patient who otherwise would be sent to mainland for care

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Enriqueta Yacas was wheeled into Islands Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Monday by Justin Kobayashi, left, owner of Kobayashi Transport LLC, and assistant Sam Matsusaka as Yacas’ respiratory nurse Laurie McKeague, right, carried her balloons. Yacas, 80, was set to receive dual treatment of long-term ventilation and hemodialysis that was only available on the mainland until now.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Enriqueta Yacas transferred to her bed.

At the age of 80, Enriqueta Yacas spent 165 days at The Queen’s Medical Center until Monday, when she became the center’s first patient discharged to a new long-term skilled nursing facility where she is undergoing treatment for a trifecta of medical needs that otherwise would have forced her to the West Coast or to live out the rest of her life at Queen’s. Read more

