4 Wahine softball players recognized by Big West

Nawai Kaupe’s work with her eye-catching green glove drew the attention of coaches around the Big West this spring. Read more

As such, the smooth fielding University of Hawaii shortstop was voted the Big West’s Defensive Player of the Year to lead the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s all-conference selections.

Kaupe, a senior from Wailuku, credited the award to a family effort with her brother, Branden, playing a pivotal role in honing her skills in the field.

“I’ve learned all my skills and techniques from him,” Kaupe said. “It was a common goal and I’m happy we did it for Hawaii as well.”

Branden Kaupe was a fourth-round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2012 following an All-State career at Baldwin. he now helps coach at Maui High School along with working with his sister.

“We just start from the basics, from ground zero, that’s where the techniques come through,” Nawai Kaupe said of their fielding sessions. “It’s moreso quality over quantity. He really emphasizes my technique more than how many reps I’m getting.”

Kaupe was among four Rainbow Wahine to earn conference recognition on Wednesday and was joined on the All-Big West first team by pitcher Brianna Lopez, who also made the All-Freshman team.

Sophomore second baseman Maya Nakamura made the all-conference second team and utility player Ka’ena Keliinoi was an honorable mention pick.

Kaupe, who transferred from Washington before the 2020 season, is the second UH player to win the Big West’s top defensive honor and first since center fielder Kelly (Majam) Elms earned the award in 2013.

Kaupe and Nakamura formed a middle-infield combination that helped the Wahine turn 26 double plays this season. Kaupe was in on 17 double plays and the Wahine closed the regular season leading the nation with 0.62 per game.

Kaupe also powered the UH offense with a league- leading 13 home runs while hitting .328. She led the Wahine with 26 runs scored, 30 runs batted in and 14 stolen bases in 18 attempts. She also led the Big West in OPS (on-base plus slugging) at 1.087.

Kaupe’s glove work helped support a pitching staff led by Lopez, who went 14-8 with three saves in her freshman season. The left-hander’s earned-run average of 2.07 was ranked third in the Big West overall, behind fellow first-team pitchers Jada Cecil of UC San Diego and UC Davis’ Kenedi Brown. She turned in 19 complete games in her 24 starts and tossed four solo shutouts and teamed with freshman Chloe Borges on another.

Lopez is the third UH pitcher to be named to the All-Big West first team since 2013, joining Kaia Parnaby (2013) and Brittany Hitchcock (2017, ’19).

Nakamura hit a team-high .331 and trailed Kaupe with six home runs, 25 RBI and a .990 OPS. Keliinoi began the season in left field then provided stability at third base. She hit .330 with a team-high nine doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI.

Kaupe and Keliinoi plan to try out for the Philippines national team next month.

Campbell graduates and Cal State Bakersfield seniors Cydney and Cieana Curran also earned all-conference recognition. Cydney Curran, the Roadrunners’ shortstop, made the All-Big West second team after hitting .298 with five triples and 12 RBI. Cieana Curran took over in center field as a transfer from Hawaii Pacific, and was an honorable mention selection.