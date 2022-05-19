Cindy Luis: Advocates want more to be done to acknowledge NCAA men’s collegiate volleyball
- By Cindy Luis
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rainbow Warriors volleyball coach Charlie Wade was given a key to the city at a ceremony held Tuesday at Honolulu Hale.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 23
”What we can do is to continue to put out a good product on the floor that’s entertaining and that people want to come watch. I think we’ve generated interest all over the world.”
Charlie Wade
UH men’s volleyball coach, pictured above
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree