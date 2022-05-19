HPU women’s tennis eliminated in tourney

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The No. 10 Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team concluded its season with a 4-0 loss to Nova Southeastern in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Tennis Championships in Altamonte Spring, Fla., on Wednesday.

Dealing with a lightning delay, the Sharks were unable to find their groove and were shut out.

Hawaii Hilo’s Yamauchi gets 2 honors

Hawaii Hilo shortstop Casey Yamauchi was named third team All-PacWest and picked up a second honor by being selected to the second team All-Region by the D2CCA on Wednesday.

Yamauchi led the conference in batting average at .403. His other season highlights include 26 multi-hit games, 21 doubles, one triple and 21 RBIs.