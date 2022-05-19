Hawaii Beat | Sports HPU women’s tennis eliminated in tourney By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The No. 10 Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team concluded its season with a 4-0 loss to Nova Southeastern in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Tennis Championships in Altamonte Spring, Fla., on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The No. 10 Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team concluded its season with a 4-0 loss to Nova Southeastern in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Tennis Championships in Altamonte Spring, Fla., on Wednesday. Dealing with a lightning delay, the Sharks were unable to find their groove and were shut out. Hawaii Hilo’s Yamauchi gets 2 honors Hawaii Hilo shortstop Casey Yamauchi was named third team All-PacWest and picked up a second honor by being selected to the second team All-Region by the D2CCA on Wednesday. Yamauchi led the conference in batting average at .403. His other season highlights include 26 multi-hit games, 21 doubles, one triple and 21 RBIs. Previous Story Hawaii Grown Report: Restarting a career results in a starting job at Air Force