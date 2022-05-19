comscore HPU women’s tennis eliminated in tourney | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HPU women’s tennis eliminated in tourney

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

The No. 10 Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team concluded its season with a 4-0 loss to Nova Southeastern in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Tennis Championships in Altamonte Spring, Fla., on Wednesday. Read more

Hawaii Grown Report: Restarting a career results in a starting job at Air Force

