Off the News

Off the News: Taxpayers pay for official misconduct

  Today
  • Updated 6:19 p.m.

Official misconduct comes at a high price, both in public trust and actual cost. This year, Senate Bill 3041, among other settlements, allots $4 million for Elizabeth Mueller, who sued the Department of Public Safety after an alleged sexual assault at the Circuit Court in 2014. A federal jury awarded Mueller $7 million in the case. Read more

