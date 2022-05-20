Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Taxpayers pay for official misconduct Today Updated 6:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Official misconduct comes at a high price, both in public trust and actual cost. This year, Senate Bill 3041, among other settlements, allots $4 million for Elizabeth Mueller, who sued the Department of Public Safety after an alleged sexual assault at the Circuit Court in 2014. A federal jury awarded Mueller $7 million in the case. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Official misconduct comes at a high price, both in public trust and actual cost. This year, Senate Bill 3041, among other settlements, allots $4 million for Elizabeth Mueller, who sued the Department of Public Safety after an alleged sexual assault at the Circuit Court in 2014. A federal jury awarded Mueller $7 million in the case. Deputy Sheriff Freddie Carabbacan was fired after the assault, but returned to the job in 2016 after arbitration, Civil Beat reported. The settlement and timeline add up to a troubling scenario. Previous Story Column: Consider alternatives as cost of flood insurance increases