Off the News: Taxpayers pay for official misconduct

Official misconduct comes at a high price, both in public trust and actual cost. This year, Senate Bill 3041, among other settlements, allots $4 million for Elizabeth Mueller, who sued the Department of Public Safety after an alleged sexual assault at the Circuit Court in 2014. A federal jury awarded Mueller $7 million in the case.

Deputy Sheriff Freddie Carabbacan was fired after the assault, but returned to the job in 2016 after arbitration, Civil Beat reported. The settlement and timeline add up to a troubling scenario.