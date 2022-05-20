Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Uncertain future for Makaha resort Today Updated 6:07 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! An offer by the Korean firm KH Group to buy the Makaha Valley resort site represents the possibility of a relaunch — anything but the certainty. Firstly, it’s just the bidding stage: $20.7 million for 644 acres. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. An offer by the Korean firm KH Group to buy the Makaha Valley resort site represents the possibility of a relaunch — anything but the certainty. Firstly, it’s just the bidding stage: $20.7 million for 644 acres. And if the prior experience of Pacific Links US Holdings Inc. for the site is any guide, it will be a complex financial decision. That Canadian company bought it more than a decade ago, made plans but then filed for bankruptcy. Makaha residents can be forgiven for a “believe it when we see it” reaction. Previous Story Column: Consider alternatives as cost of flood insurance increases