Off the News

Off the News: Uncertain future for Makaha resort

An offer by the Korean firm KH Group to buy the Makaha Valley resort site represents the possibility of a relaunch — anything but the certainty. Firstly, it’s just the bidding stage: $20.7 million for 644 acres. Read more

